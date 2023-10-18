LIVE: 4.1 magnitude earthquake strikes in Sacramento County, USGS says

A ShakeAlert was sent to the Northern California residents about the quake.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Isleton in Sacramento County Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit at around 9:29 a.m. It had a depth of 10.8 km, the USGS said.

A ShakeAlert was sent to the Northern California residents.

There is no word of any injuries or damage.

This comes a day before the Annual Great ShakeOut, where emergency systems will be tested for earthquake preparedness. As a part of this, MyShake app users will get an earthquake test alert on Thursday.

This is also one day after the 34th anniversary of the devastating 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake.

