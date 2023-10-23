2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes in Sacramento County where 4.2 hit last week, USGS says

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A 2.9 magnitude struck near Isleton, California in Sacramento County Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, less than a week after a 4.2 quake hit the same area.

The quake hit at around 7:42 a.m. It had a depth of 8 km, the USGS said.

It was originally reported as a 4.0 but then downgraded to 2.9.

There is no word of any injuries or damage.

The quake that struck Isleton last week set off a ShakeAlert to Northern Californians because it was initially estimated as above a 5.0, but then later downgraded minutes later.

MORE: Bay Area expert explains why ShakeAlert overestimated 4.2 magnitude NorCal earthquake

Last week's earthquake came a day before the Annual Great ShakeOut, where emergency systems will be tested for earthquake preparedness.

Click here for the latest stories and videos about earthquakes here in the Bay Area and around the world, and click here for more information on disaster preparedness.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live