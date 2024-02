3.4 magnitude earthquake hits near San Francisco, USGS says

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KGO) -- A 3.4-magnitude earthquake struck the San Francisco area Thursday afternoon near the zoo, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It happened just after 1:30 p.m.

