A preliminary 3.4 earthquake reported in San Jose, USGS says

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck San Jose on Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake happened around 10:02 a.m. northeast of Alum Rock.

Image of preliminary 3.4 earthquake near Alum Rock in San Jose, Calif. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Image of preliminary 3.4 earthquake near Alum Rock in San Jose, Calif. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

It had a depth of 7.2km.

BART says the earthquake is not impacting service.

So far, there are no reports of damage or injuries.

