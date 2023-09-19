Preliminary 4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes in Stanislaus County, USGS says

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- An earthquake with preliminary 4.4 magnitude struck near Patterson in Stanislaus County Monday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit at around 9:13 p.m. near Westley, Calif., about nine miles away from Patterson and 33.9 miles away from San Jose.

It was reportedly felt in parts of the Bay Area, including the South Bay.

