Preliminary 4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes in Stanislaus County, USGS says

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 5:06AM
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- An earthquake with preliminary 4.4 magnitude struck near Patterson in Stanislaus County Monday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit at around 9:13 p.m. near Westley, Calif., about nine miles away from Patterson and 33.9 miles away from San Jose.

It was reportedly felt in parts of the Bay Area, including the South Bay.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

