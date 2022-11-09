History could be made in these East Bay elections

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- If Loren Taylor wins his race for Oakland mayor, it would be the first time the three offices of Oakland mayor, Oakland police chief and Alameda County district attorney will be filled by Black people at the same time.

LeRonne L. Armstrong, the current Chief of the Oakland Police Department who is already in his position, was sworn into his role in February 2021.

Although not the first Black police chief of the Oakland Police Department, it would be the first time that role is filled by a Black officer at the same time as Oakland mayor and the Alameda County district attorney.

Alameda County has never elected a Black district attorney before and is guaranteed to make history this year either way the race goes, with both names on the ballot for Black candidates.

Voters will be choosing between civil rights attorney Pamela Price and Terry Wiley, an attorney in the DA's office to be the next Alameda County D.A.

Who is Loren Taylor?

Although 10 people are running for Oakland mayor, Black candidate Loren Taylor is one of two that have received the most prominent endorsements, including that of San Francisco Mayor London Breed and current Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

Taylor is a third-generation Oaklander and he was elected to the Oakland City Council as a councilmember in 2018.

He served on the board of directors for the West Oakland Health Council and is a current board member of 100 Black Men of the Bay Area, partnering with other African American leaders to provide scholarships and mentorships to African American youth and promote health, entrepreneurship, and economic development.

He lives in East Oakland with his wife, Dr. Erica Taylor, and their two children, Camryn and Manny.

Mayor Libby Schaaf terms out at the end of 2022, after serving since 2015.

Who is Pamela Price?

Civil rights attorney Pamela Price was raised in the Ohio foster care system and came through juvenile justice systems to graduate from Yale College and U.C. Berkeley School of Law. She has spent her legal career fighting for justice on behalf of women, workers, low-income people, and communities of color, even arguing before the United States Supreme Court.

Who is Terry Wiley?

Terry Wiley is the Alameda County chief assistant district attorney and the No. 3 ranking prosecutor in the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. He has been working in the DA's office for more than 30 years.

He promises to rid Alameda County of ghost guns and hold police officers to a higher standard, amongst other election promises.

Terry is a strong advocate for criminal justice reform and fighting inequalities in the adult and juvenile justice systems.

