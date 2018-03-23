Emotional memorial for Marin County deputy brings back memories

A memorial service was held Friday for Marin County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Zirkle.Zirkle who was 24 years old, died in a car accident last week while responding to a 911 call. He lost control of his car on Highway 1 and hit a tree."We know this is not the way it was supposed to be Ryan was supposed to be the future of our organization," said Marin County Sheriff Robert Doyle."When Ryan told me he wanted to become a police officer I was more proud of him than I ever had been before," said his brother Sean Zirkle."He was one of a kind making people laugh with his crazy dance moves and his hilarious impressions," said his brother Justin Zirkle.It was that spirit that captured the heart of his fiancé. Her father said the two first met in middle school."Our hearts are broken and we grieve with all of you. An entire community weeps at this loss," said Dan Falzon, Stephanie Falzon's father.Ryan's brother said a moment of silence wasn't fitting for someone like him asking everyone instead to participate in a moment of roar.After Deputy Zirkle's end of watch ceremony there were more honors outside."I'm very proud of the men and women of the organization and how they've reacted to this," said Sheriff Doyle.