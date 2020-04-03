7 On Your Side

Coronavirus Q&A: Why can't I get through to apply for unemployment?

By and Renee Koury
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Unemployment claims in California reached an astronomical, historic level last week. The Employment Development Department reports nearly 900,000 workers filed claims in one week ending on Saturday.

Unemployed workers, already panicked with bills due and no paychecks, are struggling to get through to file claims. They heard about the federal money to expand benefits -- but encountered jammed phone lines and internet portals.

Be sure to ask Michael your questions on Facebook or Twitter for him to answer on air!

James asks: I have tried to file my unemployment claim via phone, online and mobile, all overloaded. How do I get through?
Mike asks: Unemployment Department is choked with calls. It is all but impossible to get through. Why don't they extend hours?
Answer: The EDD says it's pulling out all the stops. It's true, phone lines operate only from 8 a.m. to noon. You can apply online up until 10 p.m. The EDD says it must close services to clear a backlog and avoid a website crash. But it's called in the troops: nearly 1,000 folks reassigned to process applications. Their best advice is to keep trying -- and to also use the EDD's mobile app to apply.

RELATED: California EDD reports surge of 900,000 unemployment claims in a week

Many of you also are wondering where are those new gig worker benefits.

Carrie asks: I thought the stimulus package would allow independent contractors to file for unemployment benefits. All I can find is low-interest SBA loans on the government websites.
Answer: The package does indeed include gig worker benefits. You are entitled to regular state benefits as well as the $600 per week flat pay. However, the EDD tells us it's still waiting for direction from the U.S. Department of Labor on how to process those claims and get your money to you. For now, the EDD advises you to use the form for traditional Unemployment Claims.

Steven asks: Can I get unemployment if I'd been looking for a job for a 5 months before this happened and hadn't signed up?
Answer: Steven, you may be entitled to payments too. Part of the bill is called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. It provides up to 39 weeks of benefits to those who otherwise wouldn't be eligible -- including those who didn't work enough to qualify.



Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecoronavirus californiacoronavirus helpmoneyconsumer watchcoronaviruspersonal financeu.s. & world7 on your sideunemploymentconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Coronavirus payment: Stop your check from going to the wrong account
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Stimulus payments to Social Security recipients will be automatic, PG&E giving credits to its customers, and more
California EDD reports surge of 900,000 unemployment claims in a week
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Zantac pulled for possible carcinogen, what to do if your car is recalled during novel coronavirus, and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Face covers recommended across Bay Area
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area group says donating your CPAP or BIPAP device could help save lives
Coronavirus: Napa County reports 2nd death
US employers cut 701,000 jobs, ending record hiring streak
WATCH: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
Some in US may not get stimulus checks until August. Here's why.
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
102-year-old man tests negative, beating COVID-19
Legendary singer Bill Withers dies at 81
Fremont to open free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site today
Grand Princess cruise ship crew member dies at SF hospital
More TOP STORIES News