Crews battle brush fire near Hwy 4 in Contra Costa County; evacuation warnings issued

MARTINEZ, Calif. -- Firefighters in Contra Costa County are responding to a 125-acre vegetation fire near Rodeo, Cal Fire announced on Monday.

The fire is located in the area of Franklin Canyon Road and Interstate Highway 4.

County officials say residents in the area south of Highway 4 between John Muir Parkway in Hercules and Alhambra Avenue in Martinez should prepare to evacuate.

The blaze has a "dangerous rate of spread," according to Cal Fire.

Two additional water tankers and one helicopter have been requested.

A third alarm has been activated for structure protection.

