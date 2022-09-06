  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Crews battle brush fire near Hwy 4 in Contra Costa County; evacuation warnings issued

Bay City News
15 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

Firefighters in Contra Costa County are responding to a 100-acre vegetation fire near Rodeo, Cal Fire announced on Monday.

MARTINEZ, Calif. -- Firefighters in Contra Costa County are responding to a 125-acre vegetation fire near Rodeo, Cal Fire announced on Monday.

The fire is located in the area of Franklin Canyon Road and Interstate Highway 4.

County officials say residents in the area south of Highway 4 between John Muir Parkway in Hercules and Alhambra Avenue in Martinez should prepare to evacuate.

The blaze has a "dangerous rate of spread," according to Cal Fire.

Two additional water tankers and one helicopter have been requested.

A third alarm has been activated for structure protection.

Stay with ABC7 News on this developing story.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright 2022 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.