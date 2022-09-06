Here's where the heat shattered records on Monday, hotter temps expected Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Many of us labored to find some comfort Monday as record heat spread across just about all Bay Area neighborhoods. Only the coast was spared from the sweltering afternoon.

Monday's extreme heat established new all-time September high temperatures.

Livermore baked at 113, Santa Rosa 112 and Redwood City 107!

Highs for Livermore and Santa Rosa are the warmest this year along with Oakland's 100 and San Jose's 104 Monday.

June 21st featured our previous hottest temperatures this year.

San Francisco and SFO were just 1 warmer that day compared to Monday.

Forecast models show a few neighborhoods reach even hotter levels tomorrow.

These numbers are preliminary and could change as the National Weather Service receives more data Monday evening.

