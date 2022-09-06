Here's where the heat shattered records on Monday, hotter temps expected Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Many of us labored to find some comfort Monday as record heat spread across just about all Bay Area neighborhoods. Only the coast was spared from the sweltering afternoon.
Monday's extreme heat established new all-time September high temperatures.
RELATED: Thousands without power across Bay Area amid brutal heat wave, PG&E says
Livermore baked at 113, Santa Rosa 112 and Redwood City 107!
Highs for Livermore and Santa Rosa are the warmest this year along with Oakland's 100 and San Jose's 104 Monday.
June 21st featured our previous hottest temperatures this year.
San Francisco and SFO were just 1 warmer that day compared to Monday.
RELATED: Statewide Energy Emergency Alert 2 issued amid dangerous CA heat wave, CAL ISO says
Forecast models show a few neighborhoods reach even hotter levels tomorrow.
These numbers are preliminary and could change as the National Weather Service receives more data Monday evening.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- What's a Flex Alert?
- Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What's the difference and what are the symptoms?
- What everybody should know to help prevent hot car deaths
- Dry and secondary drowning: Hidden threats for swimmers
- Can you start a fire if you leave bottled water in your car?
- Can you bake cookies in a hot car?
- Facts and myths about sunscreen
- ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma shares scary heat exhaustion experience
- Lotion in the refrigerator and more hacks to keep cool without AC
- How hot summer weather affects your car
- Natural remedies for sunburn
- Heat hypothesis: The link between summer weather and aggressive behavior
- Tips to stay safe during the hot summer months
- Why it's harder to cool off in humidity
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live