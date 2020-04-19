Coronavirus California

Coronavirus impact: South Bay residents react to hotels being used to protect homeless from COVID-19

By Lauren Martinez
CAMPBELL, Calif. (KGO) -- Governor Newsom announced the state is partnering with the Motel 6 chain, securing hotel rooms at 47 locations in 19 counties to protect the homeless from COVID-19. The governor made the announcement in front a Motel 6 in Campbell, in Santa Clara County.

Directly behind the motel is a neighborhood where Paul and his wife Christa Rumpler live and own Accurate Smog Check, located just a few doors down from the Motel 6.

RELATED: Thousands of hotel rooms secured for California's homeless during COVID-19 crisis, Gov. Newsom announces

The Rumplers along with other neighbors expressed to ABC7 News they wish they would have received warning this was happening.

"We didn't have any forewarning that this was going to be going down and it was just a little bit of a shock," Paul Rumpler said.

"A friend of mine is going to be checking to see if they have a caseworkers assigned to them, I guess monitoring is my main concern if they're supposed to be there, for a shelter-in-place, is anyone monitoring that they're actually staying inside?," Christa Rumpler said.

Cindy Puma, another neighbor, and has lived in Campbell for over 20 years. She describes the neighborhood as quiet and safe. She hopes it can stay that way.

"A lot of people are in that situation due to circumstances they just can't control, I would just hope our neighborhood can maintain its peace and quiet," Puma said.

RELATED: Gov. Gavin Newsom says California is in a 'pandemic-induced recession,' creates task force led by Tom Steyer

She hopes that those that do get rooms are prioritized.

"Especially families or single women with children that would really need that sort of help and I would just hope that they are prioritized," Puma said.

She too expressed she wishes they received some kind of warning.

"I know everything is sideways right now and processes are not in place to cover all of the things changing on day-by-day bases but I would've hoped we would have been more warned somehow," Puma said.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycampbellgavin newsomneighborcoronavirus californiahotelhomelesscoronavirusneighborhood
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Thousands of hotel rooms secured for CA's homeless during COVID-19 crisis, governor announces
80 times more people may have been infected by COVID-19, Stanford study finds
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
5 Bay Area counties now require residents to wear face coverings
CA names nursing homes with COVID-19, 31 facilities in Bay Area
What Really Matters: No time to drop our guard amid COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 Bay Area counties now require residents to wear face coverings
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
CA names nursing homes with COVID-19, 31 facilities in Bay Area
Man killed after officer-involved shooting inside East Bay Walmart, police say
Skin rashes emerge as possible COVID-19 symptom
Here are the Bay Area counties requiring residents to wear face masks
Thousands of hotel rooms secured for CA's homeless during COVID-19 crisis, governor announces
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Surgery delays tough on patients, doctors in SF
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Bay Area's Three Twins Ice Cream closes amid COVID-19 crisis
Live coronavirus updates: More than a dozen new cases reported in Solano County
More TOP STORIES News