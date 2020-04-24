Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives update on COVID-19 in California

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to once again address the novel coronavirus situation in California in a noon press conference Friday.

We'll be streaming the press conference here, on Facebook and YouTube.

CORONAVIRUS DATA: How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states

Newsom's remarks usually range from an update on confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, to efforts to obtain more medical equipment, to efforts to reduce the economic hardships caused by the virus.

On Thursday, the governor signed an executive to prevent debt collectors from garnishing stimulus checks Californians have received or will receive as a result of the CARES Act. The CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act), passed by Congress, gave Americans an advanced tax credit of up to $1,200, depending on income.

"Now is not the time to garnish those emergency contribution checks," said Newsom.

He said the executive order is retroactive, so any debt collectors who have already garnished Californians' stimulus checks will have to pay them back. There are exceptions for those who owe child support, spousal support or payments to a victim; their CARES Act checks can still be garnished.

REOPENING CA: Here's when researchers project California can start to lift restrictions

Newsom also announced 21 of the 24 largest student loan providers in California have agreed to stop collecting payments for 90 days, impacting 1.1 million people in the state. Borrowers won't incur any late fees, fines or have their credit rating impact during the 90-day period.

Wednesday was the deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic in California, said Newsom. An additional 115 people lost their lives, bringing the total death toll to 1,354.



RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiaeconomycoronavirusgovernmentpoliticscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Newsom announces steps toward reopening, declines to give specific date
Here's when researchers project California can reopen
Newsom announces change to stimulus check payments in CA
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Here's how CA coronavirus cases stack up to other hot spots
Bay Area nurses trying to answer call for COVID-19 service finding they aren't needed
Navy commander from LA joins battle against COVID-19 in NYC
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 797
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's how CA coronavirus cases stack up to other hot spots
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Judge tosses California ammunition purchase law
Watch dolphins glow as they swim in bioluminescent waves
US novel coronavirus deaths surpass 50,000
Don't inject disinfectants, Lysol warns as Trump raises idea
Coronavirus updates: Death toll tops 50,000 in US
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Infant daughter of FDNY firefighter dies of COVID-19
Trump signs bill with nearly $500B more in COVID-19 aid
Navy commander from LA joins battle against COVID-19 in NYC
More TOP STORIES News