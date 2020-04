WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives update on COVID-19 in California

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to once again address the novel coronavirus situation in California in a noon press conference Friday.We'll be streaming the press conference here, on Facebook and YouTube Newsom's remarks usually range from an update on confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, to efforts to obtain more medical equipment, to efforts to reduce the economic hardships caused by the virus.On Thursday, the governor signed an executive to prevent debt collectors from garnishing stimulus checks Californians have received or will receive as a result of the CARES Act. The CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act), passed by Congress, gave Americans an advanced tax credit of up to $1,200, depending on income."Now is not the time to garnish those emergency contribution checks," said Newsom.He said the executive order is retroactive, so any debt collectors who have already garnished Californians' stimulus checks will have to pay them back. There are exceptions for those who owe child support, spousal support or payments to a victim; their CARES Act checks can still be garnished.Newsom also announced 21 of the 24 largest student loan providers in California have agreed to stop collecting payments for 90 days, impacting 1.1 million people in the state. Borrowers won't incur any late fees, fines or have their credit rating impact during the 90-day period.Wednesday was the deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic in California, said Newsom. An additional 115 people lost their lives, bringing the total death toll to 1,354.