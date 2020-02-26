Get help with public safety issues

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --(415) 581-2360civic.engagement@sfgov.orgA community safety program in San Francisco that hires residents to assist in promoting safety on the streets and also provide information and assistance to neighborhoods as needed.Non-Emergency Line: 415-553-0123Anonymous Tip Line: 415-575-4444Non-Emergency: (510) 777-3333Hate Crime Hotline: (510) 637-4283Non-Emergency Line: (408) 277-8900Neighborhood Watch: (408) 277-4133Anonymous Tipline: (408) 947-STOPNon-Urgent Anonymous Hotline: (510) 494-4856Non-Emergency: (650) 853-3100 x3Non-Emergency: (650) 522-7700Secret Witness: (650) 522-7676Neighborhood Watch: (650) 522-7791Non-Emergency: (925) 671-3333Anonymous Tip Line: (925) 603-5836Non-Emergency: 408-615-5580Anonymous Tips: 408-615-4-TIP (4847)Anonymous Tip Line: (510) 667-3622(510) 208-4824(925) 335-1500Non-Emergency Line: (415) 473-7250Bay Area Crime Stoppers: (415) 472-2746Public Safety Supervisor: (707) 784-7054Non-Emergency Line: (707) 421-7090Non-Emergency Line: (707) 565-2121Non-Emergency Line: 831-636-4080Non-Emergency Line: (707) 648-4321Non-Emergency: (831) 471-1131Tip Line: (831) 420-5995Non-Emergency:650-903-6395(510) 233-1214(650) 853-3100Anonymous Tip Line (Call/Text): (650) 409-6792Victim/Witness Assistance Center: (650) 599-7479(415) 777-5500info@cuav.orgAn organization geared towards helping members of the LGBTQ community move out of violent environments and move into safe spaces to heal and thrive.