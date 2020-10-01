Video shows chunks of ash, debris from Glass Fire falling in Santa Rosa

The Glass Fire, Shady Fire and Boysen Fire, all converged Monday morning and by the afternoon the fires exploded in size. The blaze has burned more than 48,000 acres and is 2% contained, according to CAL FIRE's latest update.
Morgan Baleai, from Santa Rosa, showed her open hand holding a huge charred piece of debris.
She also shared a photo of large ash falling above her in the sky, she said that at first the ashes were small but they have gotten larger as the fire has grown in size.
Baleai tells CNN that she evacuated in 2017 during the Tubbs Fire. She is choosing to stay until mandatory evacuation orders demand her to leave but says the ash is concerning.
"I find this fire different with regards to the amount of ash and the fact that you see a lot of burnt leaves among it," Baleai told CNN.
Next, the video shared by Bianca Kosoy, also in Santa Rosa, shows her Porsche covered in the debris.
"My car has been out here for two days and this is what it looks like." Kosoy said.
