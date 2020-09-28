Video shows destruction of Glass Fire burning in Napa County

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

ST. HELENA, Calif. (KGO) -- The Glass Fire burning northwest of St. Helena in Napa County has as of 7 p.m. Sunday grown to more than 2,500 acres, with zero percent containment, and is threatening almost 2,300 structures, according to CAL FIRE.The wildfire was first reported at about 3:50 a.m. Sunday near the 200 block of North Crystal Springs Rd., about four miles northwest of the city of St. Helena.Almost 900 firefighters from numerous local fire departments and CAL FIRE are working the fire. Officials say air tankers are helping in the fight when conditions permit.CAL FIRE added overnight firefighting crews will work on perimeter control, defending structures and evacuation planning.Firefighters said hot temperatures and low humidity, combined with erratic winds, should make fighting the Glass Fire difficult.