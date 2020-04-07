Coronavirus: Grand Princess returns to San Francisco to restock supplies, activists worried about crew members

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Over a month ago, 19 crew members and 2 passengers aboard the Grand Princess Cruise ship tested positive for COVID-19.The passengers who were onboard the Grand Princess were taken from the Port of Oakland to military bases last month where they were quarantined for two weeks. Three people have since died, including one crew member last week.Laurie Miller and Maureen James were among the 2,000 plus passengers who had to be confined to their cabins for days as they waited to dock."I know there was one gentleman that worked in one of the gift shops is from China. He can't go home," said James.James and Miller credit the crew members for making them feel comfortable during uncertain times aboard the cruise ship."We know what is like to circle off the coast and not know what the next day is going to bring to you. We just hope there is an end in sight for them," said Miller.Members of The National Alliance for Filipino Concerns greeted the Grand Princess Cruise ship Tuesday morning when it pulled into San Francisco for supplies. They are outraged that the crew is still on board, calling it inhumane."We are concerned there are still 650+ seafarers - Filipinos - on board. We are very concerned about their health and safety because they have been on board for more than a month. They did not have the opportunity to shelter in place, socially distance, on a very crowded cruise ship," said Terry Valen, president of the alliance, while two members held up a sign that said "Protection for the health, livelihood and welfare of the cruise workers.""It's very upsetting for one worker to die in San Francisco. That should have never happened," said Valen.He says the fact these people are not American citizens should not hurt their chances to get help."They need to get back to their home countries. Right now there may be temporary restrictions on travel, but we can't keep them on the ship, exposed to high levels of infection or possibility of infection," Valen said.Valen says if the crew members aren't allowed off the ship Tuesday, he will keep fighting for them and will continue to try and get the attention of Princess Cruises and government officials.Grand Princess Cruises confirmed they're working with governments on the return of crew. So far 438 crew workers.