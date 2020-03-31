Coronavirus California

Coronavirus pandemic: California's COVID-19 peak is imminent, model shows

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO -- A model from a University of Washington medical research group predicts when the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic will reach its climax in each state.

In California, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) estimates that day could be Friday.

RELATED: Newsom calls for all healthcare workers to help during COVID-19 pandemic

The model projects the number of hospital beds, intensive care beds and ventilators that will be needed to treat the novel coronavirus. IHME predicts that "peak resource use" will be on April 17 in California. Even at peak resource use, California won't have a shortage of hospital beds, ICU beds or ventilators, according to IHME. Gov. Gavin Newsom has called on California companies to make new and refurbish old ventilators to keep up with projected demand, and recently donated several hundred ventilators to states who need them more.

California is projected to see its peak mortality rate just a few days later, on April 19. The IHME model suggest we'll see a peak of 52 deaths per day on Sunday, before seeing a steady decline through mid-May.

The model has shifted in recent weeks to show California's progress in flattening the curve of COVID-19 cases. Originally, the state was projected to reach its peak resource use and death rate at the end of April.

In late March the study had projected that the total deaths in California would be over 6,000 by August. On Monday, the model showed a dramatic decline in projected deaths: 1,483 by August.

RELATED: Coronavirus Safety: Expert explains recommendations for wearing masks

The situation is much more dire in New York, shows the IHME model, which predicts the state will see more than 14,500 deaths by August.

See the full projections from IHME here. The model was most recently updated Monday, and will continue to be adjusted based on real-time data.

(Editor's note: This story was updated Monday at 2:45 p.m. to reflect updated projections from the University of Washington.)



Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus californiacoronavirushospitalcoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
NOT REAL NEWS: Debunking more false coronavirus myths
COVID-19 economic relief: Burger King offers 2 free kids meals
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News