BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: Washington Hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

Relieve back pain with minimally invasive spine surgery. (KGO)

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
It is estimated that 70 to 85 percent of all people will suffer from back and spine-related discomfort during their lifetime. Some cases require surgery to gain relief from potentially incapacitating pain. Specializing in reconstructive spinal surgery, The Minimally Invasive Spine Program at Washington Hospital provides state-of-the-art treatments for patients with a variety of spinal conditions.
Conditions treated:
  • Acute Low Back Pain

  • Chronic Low Back Pain

  • Osteoporosis

  • Spondylosis and Spondylolisthesis

  • Cervical Herniated Disc

  • Lumbar Herniated Disc

  • Lumbar Spinal Stenosis

  • Spine Fractures

  • Spinal Tumors


About Dr. Kunwar:

Specializing in minimally invasive brain and spine surgery, Dr. Sandeep Kunwar earned his medical degree at UCSF and worked at the National Cancer Institute as a Howard Hughes Medical Institute research scholar. The skilled surgeons at Washington Hospital, like Dr. Kunwar, utilize minimally invasive techniques, which offer patients effective outcomes while increasing the speed of treatment recovery.

Click here for more information.

Located in Fremont, California, Washington Hospital Healthcare System has delivered leading healthcare services to patients since 1958. The health professionals at Washington Hospital are dedicated to the patient-first ethic by offering the highest quality care to individuals in need of medical attention. The hospital makes it their mission to provide advanced medical services, research, and education to improve and maintain the health status of their patients. Washington Hospital continues to deliver numerous specialized programs and clinical services including neuroscience, orthopedics, cancer care, and much more.

Click here for more information on Washington Hospital.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbay area lifebay areadoctorshealth caremedicalsurgeryspinal surgeryFremont
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bay Area LIFE: Jenny Dearborn making difference for women in tech
Bay Area LIFE: Experience authentic Greek recipes in the Bay Area
Bay Area LIFE: Whistlestop helping older adults thrive in Marin
Bay Area LIFE: Behind the scenes of a Tony Award Winning production
Bay Area LIFE: Grab the family and enjoy the SF Symphony's July 4th event
Bay Area LIFE: Musicals coming to SF
Bay Area LIFE: Cheese and charcuterie
Bay Area LIFE: Get outta town with trip to Mexico
Bay Area LIFE; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
BAY AREA LIFE
BAY AREA LIFE: Update your kitchen with the latest design trends
BAY AREA LIFE: Empire carpet
BAY AREA LIFE: Add curb appeal to your home
Bay Area LIFE: Up close with the lead of Les Miserables
BAY AREA LIFE: The latest in hip and knee joint replacement
More bay area life
HEALTH & FITNESS
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Job offer rescinded after woman tested positive for cannabis, only used pot lip balm
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Mosquitoes, dead birds test positive for West Nile Virus in East Bay
Safe injection sites remain hot debate in SF
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News