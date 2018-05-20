Bay Area LIFE: Washington Hospital

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --It is estimated that 70 to 85 percent of all people will suffer from back and spine-related discomfort during their lifetime. Some cases require surgery to gain relief from potentially incapacitating pain. Specializing in reconstructive spinal surgery, The Minimally Invasive Spine Program at Washington Hospital provides state-of-the-art treatments for patients with a variety of spinal conditions.
Conditions treated:
- Acute Low Back Pain
- Chronic Low Back Pain
- Osteoporosis
- Spondylosis and Spondylolisthesis
- Cervical Herniated Disc
- Lumbar Herniated Disc
- Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
- Spine Fractures
- Spinal Tumors
About Dr. Kunwar:
Specializing in minimally invasive brain and spine surgery, Dr. Sandeep Kunwar earned his medical degree at UCSF and worked at the National Cancer Institute as a Howard Hughes Medical Institute research scholar. The skilled surgeons at Washington Hospital, like Dr. Kunwar, utilize minimally invasive techniques, which offer patients effective outcomes while increasing the speed of treatment recovery.
Located in Fremont, California, Washington Hospital Healthcare System has delivered leading healthcare services to patients since 1958.
