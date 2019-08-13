I-Team

I-Team's Dan Noyes goes over details of Italy stabbing case

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Back from Rome but still on the case. The I-Team's Dan Noyes spent 10 days in Italy investigating a deadly stabbing.

The victim is policeman Mario Cerciello Rega. The suspects are Finn Elder and Gabe Natale-- both from the North Bay.

Defense lawyers say they didn't know Rega was a police officer and acted in self-defense during a drug deal gone wrong. Both of those suspects are still being held in jail-- although they haven't been formally charged.

Dan Noyes answered a few questions about the case. You can see the full interview in the video player above.

