I-Team's Dan Noyes goes over details of Italy stabbing case

The victim is policeman Mario Cerciello Rega. The suspects are Finn Elder and Gabe Natale-- both from the North Bay.
Defense lawyers say they didn't know Rega was a police officer and acted in self-defense during a drug deal gone wrong. Both of those suspects are still being held in jail-- although they haven't been formally charged.
Dan Noyes answered a few questions about the case. You can see the full interview in the video player above.
Check out our full coverage of this story below:
For a look at more stories and videos by Dan Noyes and the ABC7 News I-Team.