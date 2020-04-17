Careers

Video: Child interrupts dad's live interview about COVID-19 on ABC7

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Many of us are now working from home due to the coronavirus shelter-in-place order which has made it somewhat difficult to balance the responsibilities of meetings and kids.

On ABC7's Midday Live Thursday, that became a reality for one of our guests who handled the interruption with grace and ease.

Coronavirus: Gov. Gavin Newsom announces paid sick leave for food and grocery workers in California

Joe Eskenazi wrote a compelling article for Mission Local about the homeless, coronavirus, and how Mayor Breed is dealing with all it.

He was speaking with ABC7's Reggie Aqui about it when his son Leo entered the locked room where he was conducting the interview and demanded his attention.

Joe was able to balance his sons needs while continuing with the interview displaying what so many people are experiencing at this moment, working from home with kids.

Watch his full interview here.

