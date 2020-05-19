Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: LA County officials aim for 'safe reopening' as early as July 4

Supervisor Kathryn Barger expressed a goal for reopening July 4 during a meeting with the LA County Economic Resiliency Task Force.
LOS ANGELES -- Officials announced Tuesday they are aiming for a "safe reopening" of Los Angeles County amid the coronaviurs pandemic as early as July 4.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger expressed a goal for reopening on July 4 during a meeting with the Los Angeles County Economic Resiliency Task Force on Tuesday.

"The economic and sociological impacts created by the COVID-19 shutdown have hurt our vulnerable populations the most," Barger said in a news release. "The County, in partnership with our Task Force members and key stakeholders, is prepared to move forward with recommendations that ensure the safety and well-being of employees and customers while safeguarding public health."

On Monday, Gov. Newsom laid out early guidance for much of the state to move into further reopening, including hair salons and sporting events.

The criteria applies to counties that want to reopen faster than the state. While retail may open for curbside pickup statewide, restrictions on dining in at restaurants and other services are still in place statewide.
Gov. Newsom estimated 53 of 58 counties could meet the new criteria.

VIDEO: Gov. Newsom announces pro sports, hair salons may reopen in next few weeks
Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out early guidance for much of the state to move into further reopening in the coming weeks, including hair salons and even sporting events.



