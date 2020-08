Take a look inside evacuation center for animals displaced by Bay Area wildfires

Willy safely evacuated the fire zone yesterday. #SanMateoCounty Large Animal Evacuation Group is also feeding/caring for livestock yet to evacuate. Donate feed & supplies: https://t.co/UbD2SlV93g or @cowpalacesf evacuation center https://t.co/gQWTc3SK7q #CZUAugustLightning #camel pic.twitter.com/KfYXCezYhL — County of San Mateo (@sanmateoco) August 24, 2020

75 sheep & a llama were evacuated from their San Gregorio home last night thanks to #SanMateoCounty Large Animal Evacuation Group and their volunteers. Animals are being sheltered at @cowpalacesf.

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- We got a peek inside the Cow Palace on Monday which has been converted into a temporary animal shelter during the wildfires burning across the Bay Area.So far they've taken in nearly 300 evacuated animals - but organizers say there's room for more.Cow Palace CEO Lori Marshall lists the animals that have been brought so far."We have chickens, peacocks, llamas, horses, cattle, goats, sheep and one pig."Willy the camel was one of the animals safely evacuated from the fire zone over the weekend, San Mateo County shared on their Twitter."The horses are herd animals," Steven Ciarametaro, a stable owner said. "They know each other. They want to be around each other, they're altogether here. They can see each other, they can smell each other. They're pretty calm."Video also shows 75 sheep evacuating their San Gregorio home on Sunday night.Organizers say this is the first time, in memory, that the Cow Palace has been used as an animal evacuation center.For more information on the large animal evacuation center at Cow Palace, check their website here . To donate, the San Mateo County Large Animal Evacuation set up a website which could be found here. The center is located on 2600 Geneva Avenue in Daly City.