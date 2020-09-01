Lightning Complex Fire

3 Napa residents killed in LNU Lightning Complex Fire identified

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- Three Napa County residents killed in the LNU Complex Fire have been identified, the Coroner's Bureau of the Napa County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The victims, 70-year-old Mary Kathryn Hintemeyer, 71-year-old Leo Thomas McDermott and Leo McDermott's 40-year-old son, Thomas Leo McDermott were found on August 19.


ORIGINAL STORY: 4 dead in LNU Lightning Complex Fire, CAL FIRE says

Officials say their fatalities are "directly related to the Napa LNU Complex fires."

All three were Napa residents and lived at the residence where they were recovered on the 6900 Block of State Route 128.

"Their home was engulfed by the wildfire on August 18th, 2020, however the exact time and date of the deaths have not been determined," the coroner said.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
napanapa countywildfirefire deathnorthern californialightning complex fire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LIGHTNING COMPLEX FIRE
Wildfire updates: Officials ID 3 people killed by LNU Complex Fire
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Rush is on to restore miles of pipeline destroyed in wildfire
Wildfire updates: SCU Complex Fire burns 387,157 acres, 65% contained
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi takes heat over visit to SF hair salon
SF mayor announces new reopening timeline
Coronavirus updates: CA official urges people to avoid large, indoor Labor Day gatherings
SF barbershops reopen for outdoor service
Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
Gilroy man arrested for allegedly threatening top South Bay health official
MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
Show More
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
NYC firefighters save woman with heroic, rare rope rescue
Bay Area Assemblywoman goes viral for vote with newborn
Fauci talks schools, Trump, and vaccines on GMA
Merced County school teacher subjected to racial slurs during Zoom call, police say
More TOP STORIES News