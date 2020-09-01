3 Napa residents killed in LNU Lightning Complex Fire identified

The victims, 70-year-old Mary Kathryn Hintemeyer, 71-year-old Leo Thomas McDermott and Leo McDermott's 40-year-old son, Thomas Leo McDermott were found on August 19.
ORIGINAL STORY: 4 dead in LNU Lightning Complex Fire, CAL FIRE says
Officials say their fatalities are "directly related to the Napa LNU Complex fires."
All three were Napa residents and lived at the residence where they were recovered on the 6900 Block of State Route 128.
"Their home was engulfed by the wildfire on August 18th, 2020, however the exact time and date of the deaths have not been determined," the coroner said.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Track wildfires across Bay Area with this interactive map
- Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area right now
- Latest on LNU, CZU and SCU Complex Fire evacuations, road closures
- WATCH: Staggering footage shows lightning storm that started complex fires
- Photos show scope of Bay Area wildfires' devastation
- Track air quality levels in the Bay Area
- How LNU, CZU & SCU Lightning Complex Bay Area fires got their names
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- VIDEO: How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health