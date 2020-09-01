3 Napa residents killed in LNU Lightning Complex Fire identified

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- Three Napa County residents killed in the LNU Complex Fire have been identified, the Coroner's Bureau of the Napa County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.The victims, 70-year-old Mary Kathryn Hintemeyer, 71-year-old Leo Thomas McDermott and Leo McDermott's 40-year-old son, Thomas Leo McDermott were found on August 19.Officials say their fatalities are "directly related to the Napa LNU Complex fires."All three were Napa residents and lived at the residence where they were recovered on the 6900 Block of State Route 128."Their home was engulfed by the wildfire on August 18th, 2020, however the exact time and date of the deaths have not been determined," the coroner said.