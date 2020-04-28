Coronavirus Los Angeles: LA Mayor Garcetti says 'safer-at-home' orders could be eased within weeks

Coronavirus California

As calls mount for officials to reopen states, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti echoed Gov. Gavin Newsom, suggesting easing "safer-at-home" orders could be weeks away.
LOS ANGELES -- As calls mount for officials to reopen states amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti echoed Gov. Gavin Newsom, suggesting easing "safer-at-home" orders could be weeks away.

The mayor said physical distancing measures are proving to be effective and the COVID-19 curve is starting to flatten.

He added that the process will be gradual and won't happen all at once.

Stay-at-home orders for L.A. County are in effect until at least May 15.

This comes after 6 Bay Area counties extended shelter-in-place orders through the end of May.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump called for states to "seriously consider" reopening their public schools before the end of the academic year, even though dozens have already said it would be unsafe for students to return until the summer or fall, Garcetti said on CNN that it's "way too early" to reopen his city's schools, adding that "you don't get a lot of credit for moving too quickly to reopen."

Los Angeles surpassed 20,000 COVID-19 cases on Monday, with another 900 cases announced along with 35 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 948.

