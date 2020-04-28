Coronavirus Los Angeles: LA Mayor Garcetti says 'safer-at-home' orders could be eased within weeks

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give update on California business sectors' slow reopening
The mayor said physical distancing measures are proving to be effective and the COVID-19 curve is starting to flatten.
He added that the process will be gradual and won't happen all at once.
Stay-at-home orders for L.A. County are in effect until at least May 15.
This comes after 6 Bay Area counties extended shelter-in-place orders through the end of May.
INTERACTIVE MAPS: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in San Francisco Bay Area
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump called for states to "seriously consider" reopening their public schools before the end of the academic year, even though dozens have already said it would be unsafe for students to return until the summer or fall, Garcetti said on CNN that it's "way too early" to reopen his city's schools, adding that "you don't get a lot of credit for moving too quickly to reopen."
Los Angeles surpassed 20,000 COVID-19 cases on Monday, with another 900 cases announced along with 35 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 948.
