At least 2 killed in massive McKinney Fire burning in California-Oregon border, officials say

The explosive McKinney Fire burning in Siskiyou County near the California-Oregon border has now claimed the lives of two people, officials said.

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The explosive McKinney Fire that ignited Friday in Siskiyou County near the California-Oregon border has now claimed the lives of two people, officials said on Monday morning.

It is currently the largest wildfire to burn in the state this year burning more than 52,000 acres and is currently 0% contained.

Officials say more than 100 buildings have already been destroyed.

McKinney's explosive growth forced crews to shift from trying to control the perimeter of the blaze to trying to protect homes and critical infrastructure like water tanks and power lines, and assist in evacuations in California's northernmost county of Siskiyou.

RELATED: McKinney Fire: SF hiker talks about being stranded on mountain trail as massive wildfire erupts

Highway 96 also remains closed to drivers in the area as crews work to get a handle on this fire.

Thousands of people have been forced to flee from their homes with unpredictable winds making this a challenge for firefighters.

Several hikers had to be rescued from the famous Pacific Crest Trail.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Saturday as the fire intensified. The proclamation allows Newsom more flexibility to make emergency response and recovery effort decisions and access federal aid.

It also allows "firefighting resources from other states to assist California crews in battling the fires," according to a statement from the governor's office.

A significant build-up of vegetation was fueling the McKinney fire, said Tom Stokesberry, a spokesman with the U.S. Forest Service for the region.

"It's a very dangerous fire - the geography there is steep and rugged, and this particular area hasn't burned in a while," he said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Kathryn Dybdahl is a hiker from San Francisco who sent photos from Etna, California. She says she is stranded with a group of around 100 hikers trying to get a ride to Oregon. For more information on possibly helping her or others, visit here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS: