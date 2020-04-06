Coronavirus California

Coronavirus impact: SFMTA to suspend Muni service on most lines due to COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- SFMTA announced it will suspend Muni services on dozens of lines to protect operators and riders from the novel coronavirus.

RELATED: Coronavirus impact: Muni suspending some service due to COVID-19 crisis

SFMTA Chief Jeff Tumlin tells ABC7 News that there are currently 68 active lines and starting Tuesday that number will be cut down to 17 lines. A total of 51 lines will shut down by mid-week.

Those 17 lines still in operation will be among Muni's busiest, according to the agency.

There are typically 1,200 workers on duty every day, and that figure is expected to drop to 900, meaning 30 to 40% of their operators will not show up to work this week.



Tumlin said Monday's service will be "messy," and added, "I can't believe I'm saying this. If you have another means of getting to your essential job please do not take Muni. Muni in this emergency period is only for essential workers or for people making essential trips like getting to the grocery store or pharmacy. If you don't need to take Muni please save space for people who have no other option."

During the COVID-19 crisis, SFMTA says there are still 100,000 riders using Muni every day.

SFMTA also confirmed that so far 5 of their staff employees tested positive for COVID 19, including several operators.

SFMTA is currently working on a map to identify the lines that will be affected.

Last week the Metro streetcar service was replaced with buses.

The updated change in service will affect almost every line from the Sunset to the Marina district.

By Wednesday, these are the Muni lines that will be in service:

  • N Judah Bus22 Fillmore

  • L Taraval Bus24 Divisadero

  • T Third Bus25 Treasure Island

  • 1 California29 Sunset

  • 8 Bayshore38 Geary

  • 9 San Bruno38R Geary Rapid

  • 14 Mission 44 O'Shaughnessy

  • 14R Mission Rapid49 Van Ness/Mission

  • 19 Polk



RELATED: Coronavirus impact: Changes, reductions coming to Bay Area transit agencies

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus crisis, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


CONTACT ABC7: Submit your question or comment about the coronavirus crisis here
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscocoronavirus californiabuspublic transportationcoronavirusmunimass transitbus driversfmta
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
More TOP STORIES News