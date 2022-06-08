Golden State Warriors

#DubsOn7: Warriors fans show their team spirit for 2022 NBA Finals

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the Golden State Warriors battle it out in the NBA finals against the Boston Celtics, #DubNation is there cheering them on every step of the way!

We want to see your team pride! Tag your photos and videos #DubsOn7 on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and you might be featured online or on TV.

Stay with ABC7, your home for the NBA Finals, for the latest on the Golden State Warriors' quest to become NBA champions yet again.

