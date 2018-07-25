RELATED: Murder, attempted murder charges filed against Oakland BART stabbing suspect
John Cowell's arraignment was moved to Aug 22 for his plea. He's being charged with murder and attempted murder in the attack that killed Nia and injured her sister, Letifah.
Dozens of family members were in court on Wednesday, many of them wearing pictures of Nia.
A third sister, who was bruised in the attack but not stabbed, briefly spoke with ABC7 News but was understandably too distraught to talk on camera.
Nia's mother, Alicia Grayson, says she wants justice for her baby, saying of Cowell, "He ain't crazy, he playing crazy."
Nia's grieving father arrived at court in Oakland before the courtroom was even open. Ansar El Muhammad said it is important to him to be there when John Cowell is arraigned.
#NiaWilson's mom Alicia Grayson says she wants justice for her baby pic.twitter.com/rYHJUsGtH9— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) July 25, 2018
John Cowell is in jail and bail has not been set.
John Cowell arraignment moved to Aug 22nd for plea. Also his 2016 charge is being vacated to allow for speedy trial in #NiaWilson case pic.twitter.com/zPSKHj6nIW— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) July 25, 2018
Nia Wilson's mother re: John Cowell "He ain't crazy, he playing crazy." pic.twitter.com/lmJvzax0ce— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) July 25, 2018
.@NancyOMalleyDA1 talking about case #NiaWilson pic.twitter.com/BO0WjmIthg— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) July 25, 2018
Heartbreaking to speak very briefly with Nia's sister who was bruised but not stabbed Sunday night. She is still understandably too distraught to talk on camera pic.twitter.com/yKzPZzxJvm— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) July 25, 2018
Dozens of family members are here at court for Cowell's arraignment. Many of them are wearing pictures of Nia pic.twitter.com/MFJgerDO34— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) July 25, 2018
Nia's cousin pictured on the right tells me with a big smile she was Nia's favorite cousin. She says Nia didn't deserve this pic.twitter.com/4SIUhRhefZ— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) July 25, 2018