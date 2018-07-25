NIA WILSON

Nia Wilson's family attends hearing for Oakland BART stabbing suspect

Nia Wilson is pictured in this family photo.

by Melanie Woodrow
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The heartbroken family of BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson attended the arraignment Wednesday for the suspect accused of taking her life.

Murder, attempted murder charges filed against Oakland BART stabbing suspect

John Cowell's arraignment was moved to Aug 22 for his plea. He's being charged with murder and attempted murder in the attack that killed Nia and injured her sister, Letifah.

Dozens of family members were in court on Wednesday, many of them wearing pictures of Nia.

Nia Wilson was just 18 years old when she was killed in an unprovoked stabbing at MacArthur BART station in Oakland. Fighting through sorrow, her friends, family, and the community at large are mourning the teenager who brightened the lives of those she knew, and has inspired many who never got the chance.



A third sister, who was bruised in the attack but not stabbed, briefly spoke with ABC7 News but was understandably too distraught to talk on camera.

Nia's mother, Alicia Grayson, says she wants justice for her baby, saying of Cowell, "He ain't crazy, he playing crazy."

Nia's grieving father arrived at court in Oakland before the courtroom was even open. Ansar El Muhammad said it is important to him to be there when John Cowell is arraigned.



John Cowell is in jail and bail has not been set.

Here's everything we know about the attack that claimed the life of 18-year-old Nia Wilson.

