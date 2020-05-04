coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Video of New York police arrest during social distancing enforcement sparks outcry

By Eyewitness News
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan -- There is an outcry over a video of a New York Police Department officer taking down a bystander who was watching officers make an arrest for an apparent social distancing violation this weekend.

The incident was reported Saturday evening around 5:30 on 9th Street and Avenue D in the East Village.

As a couple was being arrested, the video shows one of the officers break away from that arrest to walk up to a bystander with his taser drawn -- swearing and telling him to move back.

Video showed the plainclothes officer, who was not wearing a protective face mask, slapping 33-year-old Donni Wright in the face, punching him in the shoulder and dragging him to a sidewalk after leveling him in a crosswalk.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Mary Frances O'Donnell said Wright "took a fighting stance against the officer" when he was ordered to disperse and was arrested on charges including assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

The charges have been deferred pending further investigation, a Manhattan District Attorney's Office spokesperson said.

"The behavior I saw in that video is simply not acceptable," Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Sunday. He said earlier in the day that there will be a careful look into what happened.



Wright's arrest and that of two other people minutes earlier on the same block across from a public housing complex raised new questions about the police department's use of force, the role of officers in enforcing social distancing measures and inconsistency in how they're applied.

The NYPD says its Internal Affairs Bureau is investigating and the officer has been placed on modified duty.

The Legal Aid Society condemned the NYPD for the incident and is calling on the department to release the names of all officers involved and for their immediate discipline.

"City Hall and the NYPD need to seriously reconsider social distancing enforcement that leads to escalations involving the use of tasers and violent assaults," said Tina Luongo, Attorney-in-Charge of the Criminal Defense Practice at The Legal Aid Society. "What is equally disturbing is that some of these officers - who were ostensibly enforcing social distancing laws - were in violation of those same very laws themselves by not wearing protecting masks, endangering the lives of all New Yorkers around them."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityeast villagemanhattancoronavirus new york citycoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healtharrestsocial distancingnypdnyc newscaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
Here's how East Bay police patrols are being affected by COVID-19 crisis
Pandemic spurs suburban housing trend
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Pregnant nurse caring for COVID-19 patients contracts virus
100 bodies found in unrefrigerated trucks outside NYC funeral home
Step-by-step tutorial to cut men's hair during quarantine
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds fly over NYC, NJ to salute frontline workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Sonoma Co. opens 2 new COVID-19 community testing sites
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in San Jose
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
South Bay bike clinic targeted by thieves during shelter-in-place order
Off-duty LAPD officer arrested in shooting of friend while camping
Pandemic spurs suburban housing trend
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changes frequencies
Show More
George W. Bush encourages unity in rare public message
Americans without bank accounts must wait for stimulus checks
Video captures coyote going for a stroll in SF
Pompeo: China must be held accountable for COVID-19
South Bay charity group continues drive-thru food distributions
More TOP STORIES News