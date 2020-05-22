South Bay teen loses grandfather to COVID-19, rallies to help other patients

He was at the Redwood Healthcare Center in Oakland, which is owned by the same person as a facility in Orinda, which suffered a massive coronavirus outbreak.
The facility originally reported that 26 people had died. The state has since clarified that, saying less than 11 at the facility died of coronavirus.
RELATED: State denies 9 new licenses to owner of Orinda Care Center, site of deadly coronavirus outbreak
Tara says there were challenges talking with her grandfather during the quarantine and then when he was diagnosed. Nurses allowed him to use their cell phones to FaceTime and his final moments were spent with them there.
Now Tara is collecting Apple products to give to patients in nursing homes. So far she has at least 16 devices to give out.
"No one should go through something like this alone because you never know what the result is going to be," says Tara.
She is working with her sister and her friend. The three went so far as to create a website asking people to donate.
RELATED: Orinda nursing home whistleblower escorted off property by police, loses job
On the site you will also find a video with pictures of Tara and her grandfather.
She still remembers the last time she saw him in person, "we danced in front of him and he was laughing and looking at all of us and it was the best interaction we had with him in the last 5-6 years, and that was the last time we saw him then because all the quarantine things happened."
Tara says her grandfather had Alzheimer's but had been doing well before the quarantine.
It's unclear how many COVID-19 cases the facility had, but Tara's family says it is a very small facility. The state officially says less than 11 but won't give an exact number.
Tara plans to go to four nursing homes on Friday to give out the electronic devices that were donated.
She is hopeful that patients can use them to talk to their loved ones in these difficult times. She says doing the FaceTime with her grandfather allowed them to have closure, but not everyone was that fortunate.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions