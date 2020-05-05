Coronavirus California: Gov. Newsom announces reopening of 2 Orange County beaches

RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces Stage 2 of reopening businesses starts as early as Friday
Gov. Newsom said beaches in San Clemente and Laguna Beach will reopen after local officials recently made modifications.
During his daily news conference, Gov. Newsom said local officials and law enforcement put together "an outstanding plan" for reopening those beaches.
Orange County became a focal point last week after crowds flocked to beaches to escape the first heatwave of the year, prompting Newsom's beach shutdown in the county on Friday.
RELATED: Tens of thousands flock to Orange County beaches as heat wave lingers over SoCal amid COVID-19 pandemic
Thousands of people gathered on the streets of Huntington Beach on Friday to protest the statewide stay-at-home orders.
The latest development comes after Gov. Newsom announced the next stage of reopening California's economy is expected to begin as early as Friday.
