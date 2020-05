Phase 2 reopening: Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo counties allowed to ease some COVID-19 restrictions Monday

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

MARIN, Calif. (KGO) -- Many retailers and businesses in Marin, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties are allowed to partially open as part of California's Phase 2 plan to reopen amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Much of the North Bay is already in Phase two. Alameda and Contra Costa Counties say they'll begin to move on to the next phase soon and Santa Clara County has no date set to begin easing shelter-in-place restrictions."We're going to do everything we possibly can to make it right and put our best foot forward," says Tom Malvino who owns Louis Thomas Fine Men's Apparel and Formal Wear in Marin County.Malvino will be back at work Monday as Phase 2 allows retail stores to open with curbside pickup."I think people are going to come if they come by and walk by the store and we can do something for them through the door, through the window that would be great," he adds.Many Marin County parks will also ease parking restrictions Monday and with all of these changes comes the question. Are we ready?"I understand the safety concerns but this can't go on forever. People have to go back to work," says Joseph Peck who works at a restaurant in Sausalito.Marin County resident Jan Rostov is excited about more parking being available at some park locations."We'll finally be able to leave our yards and go somewhere and park," Rostov says.Some parts of the country have already opened and some people we talked with don't like what they see when it comes to COVID-19 cases in those locations."These other states that are opening up and allowing people to go to bars and restaurants, it's so irresponsible it's just nuts," says Daniel Feder of Marin County.Malvino admits that it will be a challenge without customers allowed inside the store but he's hopeful."We're doing everything we possibly can to hang in there and make it right," Malvino added.There has been a bit of confusion during this reopening process and that's because not all stores are choosing to open. While some retail stores are, others may choose not to. All stores must be required to have a safety plan in place and in the window for their customers. If you're interested in going to a certain store, it's best if you call or check online to see if they are back open.