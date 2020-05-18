Coronavirus California

Phase 2 reopening: Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo counties allowed to ease some COVID-19 restrictions Monday

By
MARIN, Calif. (KGO) -- Many retailers and businesses in Marin, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties are allowed to partially open as part of California's Phase 2 plan to reopen amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Much of the North Bay is already in Phase two. Alameda and Contra Costa Counties say they'll begin to move on to the next phase soon and Santa Clara County has no date set to begin easing shelter-in-place restrictions.

RELATED: Where every Bay Area county stands on opening stores, offices and other businesses

"We're going to do everything we possibly can to make it right and put our best foot forward," says Tom Malvino who owns Louis Thomas Fine Men's Apparel and Formal Wear in Marin County.

Malvino will be back at work Monday as Phase 2 allows retail stores to open with curbside pickup.

"I think people are going to come if they come by and walk by the store and we can do something for them through the door, through the window that would be great," he adds.

RELATED: 'We've got to play catch-up,' San Francisco retailers anxious to reopen Monday for curbside pickup

Many Marin County parks will also ease parking restrictions Monday and with all of these changes comes the question. Are we ready?

"I understand the safety concerns but this can't go on forever. People have to go back to work," says Joseph Peck who works at a restaurant in Sausalito.

Marin County resident Jan Rostov is excited about more parking being available at some park locations.

"We'll finally be able to leave our yards and go somewhere and park," Rostov says.

INTERACTIVE: What will restaurants, gyms, flights, stores will look like after COVID-19?

Some parts of the country have already opened and some people we talked with don't like what they see when it comes to COVID-19 cases in those locations.

"These other states that are opening up and allowing people to go to bars and restaurants, it's so irresponsible it's just nuts," says Daniel Feder of Marin County.

Malvino admits that it will be a challenge without customers allowed inside the store but he's hopeful.

"We're doing everything we possibly can to hang in there and make it right," Malvino added.

There has been a bit of confusion during this reopening process and that's because not all stores are choosing to open. While some retail stores are, others may choose not to. All stores must be required to have a safety plan in place and in the window for their customers. If you're interested in going to a certain store, it's best if you call or check online to see if they are back open.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscomarinsan mateosausalitogavin newsomcoronavirus californiaeconomysmall businesscoronavirusreopening california
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Here's what it will take to reopen every SF Bay Area county
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
100+ products that protect you against novel coronavirus germs
Where every Bay Area county stands on Phase 2 of reopening
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
SF retailers anxious to reopen Monday for curbside pickup
Specialty's Cafe & Bakery to close permanently due to pandemic
CA to begin offering relief funds for undocumented immigrants
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
SF retailers anxious to reopen Monday for curbside pickup
Francisco Martin makes Bay Area proud in 'American Idol' finale
Specialty's Cafe & Bakery to close permanently due to pandemic
Where every Bay Area county stands on Phase 2 of reopening
Survey shows Bay Area restaurants lost money from takeout, delivery
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
CA to begin offering relief funds for undocumented immigrants
SF retailer files COVID-19 class action lawsuit against insurance company
Researchers study if dogs can sniff COVID-19 in humans
More TOP STORIES News