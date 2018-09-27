BRETT KAVANAUGH

VIDEO: Christine Blasey Ford testimony at Senate hearing

EMBED </>More Videos

During her opening testimony at a Senate hearing, Christine Blasey Ford says she "agonized daily" over the decision on whether to come forward to speak about sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. (Michael Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
Christine Blasey Ford says she "agonized daily" over the decision on whether to come forward to speak about sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Ford is testifying Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee. She is telling the committee that Kavanaugh barricaded her in a bedroom at a house party during high school and got on top of her and assaulted her.

Take a look at the full text of her testimony here.

Full coverage on the hearing here.
