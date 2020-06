George Floyd Protests: How to safely protest during a pandemic -- Doctor's Note

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Before you ask, Dr. Alok Patel is not advocating you avoid protests against systemic racism , in fact, he took part in a rally on Saturday. He is advocating that you do it safely."At the same time, we have a huge need to prevent further coronavirus outbreaks," Dr. Patel said. "While Americans are peacefully protesting, we need to remember America is still in the middle of a pandemic."Dr. Patel stresses two key factors that have not changed since protests started: wearing masks and maintaining physical distance when you can."The evidence is clear. Social distancing, wearing masks and even eye protection can help reduce the spread of a disease," Dr. Patel said. "We, all of us, have the power to do two things right now: Prevent more coronavirus outbreaks and demand an end to racism in this country. Let's do them both."