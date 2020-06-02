Coronavirus

George Floyd Protests: How to safely protest during a pandemic -- Doctor's Note

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Before you ask, Dr. Alok Patel is not advocating you avoid protests against systemic racism, in fact, he took part in a rally on Saturday. He is advocating that you do it safely.

RELATED: 'We will see a surge in COVID,' UCSF epidemiologist warns if protesters don't wear masks

"At the same time, we have a huge need to prevent further coronavirus outbreaks," Dr. Patel said. "While Americans are peacefully protesting, we need to remember America is still in the middle of a pandemic."

Dr. Patel stresses two key factors that have not changed since protests started: wearing masks and maintaining physical distance when you can.

"The evidence is clear. Social distancing, wearing masks and even eye protection can help reduce the spread of a disease," Dr. Patel said. "We, all of us, have the power to do two things right now: Prevent more coronavirus outbreaks and demand an end to racism in this country. Let's do them both."

