TIMELINE: Heavy rain moves through Bay Area, chance of thunderstorms this Election Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It is a messy morning as Bay Area residents head to the polls, as a Level 2 storm our exclusive ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale moves through the area.
The highest impacts are being felt in the East Bay and South Bay, where we have flood advisories in effect until 8:30 a.m. thanks to heavy rain.
LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
We will be at a Level 2 until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. After 9 a.m., we will transition to a Level 1.
The worst rain will fall before 9 a.m..
A Wind Advisory and High Surf Advisory will expire at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Into the afternoon we have a chance of a thunderstorms, with the best chance between noon and 4 p.m. Any storm could contain hail and lightning.
