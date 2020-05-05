East Bay hospital sees jump in rattlesnake bites amid COVID-19 shelter-in-place order

"Usually in a year, we'd probably see 11 or 12, all tolled between the two campuses and we've already seen four," said Dr. Russell Rodriguez M.D., the head of emergency medicine for John Muir Health Center in Walnut Creek and Concord.
RELATED: 'This is their home': How to stay safe during rattlesnake season from a snake expert
So while people are flocking to East Bay trails to get exercise and escape the doldrums of the coronavirus shelter order, they're running into a different threat.
Regulars at Walnut Creek's Shell Ridge say they've already seen the rattlesnakes on these trails, others say they haven't seen them yet, but they're aware.
"I'm not paranoid about it. I can see. I can run if I need to," said Janet Tillman as she and a friend headed up a trail at Shell Ridge. "It's beautiful, so it's worth it to be out for me."
RELATED: How to avoid snakes now that rattlesnake season has arrived in California
Shell Ridge regular Jan Richards told us what she does when she sees a rattlesnake. "I stop, I back up," said Richards. "Sometimes I stomp my feet a little bit so they can see the vibrations, but they generally skee-daddle."
And if one does suffer a rattlesnake bite?
"Keep the extremity that's been bitten as level to the heart as possible," explained Rodriguez. "Don't do things like suck the wound or use snakebite kits or compression wraps. If you're not in an accessible area, call 911 and our fire/EMS people will come pick you up and bring you to us."
RELATED: 'You're just a much larger predator': What to do when you encounter a rattlesnake
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19