'We need to reopen right now': Marin County residents demand businesses reopen fully amid COVID-19

"We need to reopen and we need to reopen right now. We are free falling into an economic catastrophe," said "said Novato resident Melanie Morgan, who's also a former conservative radio talk show host.
"I'm speaking to Gov. Gavin Newsom right now: why is it that the rules do keep changing?" said Novato resident Vanessa Parvin.
On Monday, a new group of businesses in Marin, San Francisco and other Bay Area counties are set to reopen for curbside pickup.
RELATED: Coronavirus Stage 2 reopening: Only 22 counties in California given green light to reopen schools, restaurants and malls
"We are allowing access for retail establishments to do businesses at the curbside. We are also adding warehouses and manufacturing and certain parks," said Matt Willis, Marin County's public health officer.
But, this group of Novato residents says reopening some businesses for curbside pickup is not enough.
"The sooner we get these businesses the faster they get their customers and clients back in the door," said Novato resident Nancy Abruzzo.
There are 287 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Marin County. Dr. Willis says reopening fully is not wise at this point.
"There are 58 counties and we are the 9th highest. We are the 18th highest overall incidents. So we are not ready to open the floodgates, that would be a mistake," said Dr. Willis.
RELATED: Reopening California: Newsom gives guidelines to reopen dine-in restaurants, malls, offices and more in CA
For now Marin County is providing safety guidelines for businesses to partially open
"We've been through a process with everyone where they fill out a template of all the different contingencies within their business making sure that their staff is trained and they understand protocols," said Dr. Willis.
San Rafael resident Derek Rosen says he's looking forward to visiting local retailers on Monday while holding on to hope that this pandemic didn't put them out of business.
"Obviously we are listening to science, we're listening to data to make those determinations, so hopefully it'll be soon," said Rosen.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions