Central California town declares itself 'sanctuary city' for business, allows owners to open

Nonprofit organizations, such as churches, are also allowed to reopen under the new resolution.
ATWATER, Calif. -- The City of Atwater has declared itself a "sanctuary city" for all businesses, allowing owners to open despite the state of California's stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Atwater City Council voted on the resolution on Friday afternoon, saying it, "Affirms the city's commitment to fundamental constitutional rights."


Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week that the state had moved into the beginnings of the second stage of opening, allowing for low-risk non-essential businesses to resume operations.
Counties that feel their area is ahead of California's curve are required to meet certain guidelines to move further into "Phase 2." Merced County is not one of the counties approved to do so.

