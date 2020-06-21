Reopening California

Sonoma County allows gyms, hotels, campgrounds, zoos to reopen

By Lauren Martinez
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- On Friday, Sonoma County reopened further, adding leisure travel to the list of businesses allowed to resume.

The new Sonoma County health orders allows gyms, hotels, short term rentals, campground and zoos to reopen with modificaitons.
Animal preserve Safari West, located north of Santa Rosa closed their doors on March 17.

Executive Director Keo Hornbostel said they had to furlough over 100 employees.

"We're one of the few zoos in California that is dependent on people to come patronize us to gain income. We're not a nonprofit, we're a forprofit business so when we closed the doors it was really hard," Hornbostel said.

They found out they could reopen last week and the phones immediately started ringing.

"Well our phones started ringing off the hook," Hornbostel said. "Which is exciting you know it's like wow they're going to come visit. And the fact that the phones rang and today we're sold out this weekend, we have Father's Day going on tomorrow. it's just an exciting time."

He said booking a tour or staying overnight is best to do online.

Gyms and fitness centers are now allowed to reopen with strict modifications. At Sonoma Fit, they've taped off each piece of gym equipment representing the "zone" where you can take your mask off.
Owners Jennifer and Adam Kovacs are excited to have people back working out in the gym.

"So when a member is done working out in their zone, they simply just press this call button and that will alert a member of our staff they need to disinfect the area. I think once people get used to the system they're really going to find that it's quite user friendly," Jennifer Kovacs said.

They've also set up an outdoor area for customers who have told them they only feel comfortable working outside.

At KC's American Kitchen in Windsor, diners have the option to eat inside or outside.

Co-owner David Culley said when they were shut down, they were able to use their food distribution relationships and sell PPE like gloves. One employee said they were able to sell yeast, flour and toilet paper.

Culley said it's been a "wild couple of months but we came through stronger. As Kathy and I say 'we are battle-tested since 2017.'"

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
