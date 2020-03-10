Archdiocese of San Francisco to close 90 schools after student tested positive for coronavirus

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Archdiocese of San Francisco announced it will close its 90 schools because a student tested positive for coronavirus.The announcement came Monday afternoon. The schools are located in San Francisco, San Mateo, and Marin."San Francisco Public Health Department confirmed that an ASF student has tested positive for COVID-19. Additional diagnoses of COVID-19 across our schools are likely," officials said in a statement.All classes in addition to all student-related activities will be canceled from Thursday, March 12 through March 25.Here's more information from the statement provided by Superintendent Pamela Lyons: