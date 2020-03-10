Coronavirus

Archdiocese of San Francisco to close 90 schools after student tested positive for coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Archdiocese of San Francisco announced it will close its 90 schools because a student tested positive for coronavirus.

The announcement came Monday afternoon. The schools are located in San Francisco, San Mateo, and Marin.

"San Francisco Public Health Department confirmed that an ASF student has tested positive for COVID-19. Additional diagnoses of COVID-19 across our schools are likely," officials said in a statement.

All classes in addition to all student-related activities will be canceled from Thursday, March 12 through March 25.

Here's more information from the statement provided by Superintendent Pamela Lyons:

"After careful consideration and in light of the new information, the Archdiocese will close its school buildings and cancel classes and student-related activities from March 12 - March 25, 2020. This closure includes any planned school events such as fundraisers, community events as well as field trips. This closure means that school buildings will not be open to children, parents, or community members during this time. Course content will be delivered utilizing the Archdiocesan distance learning protocol which has been distributed to all schools. I understand this is an evolving health concern, and guidance is changing daily. This complex decision involved close collaboration and coordination with the CDC, local county health departments, and other members of executive leadership across our CA Catholic dioceses."

