Coronavirus California

Coronavirus map: San Francisco data shows which neighborhoods have been hit hardest by COVID-19

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The city of San Francisco released its most granular data to date Monday tracking the spread of novel coronavirus throughout the city.

An interactive map posted by the city shows which zip codes have the highest concentrations of COVID-19 infections per 10,000 residents.

The zip code with the highest concentration of cases (29 per 10,000 residents) is 94103, which includes SoMa and parts of the Mission District. Following that are 94107 (China Basin, Potrero Hill and the Dogpatch) and 94124 (Hunter's Point and the Bayview).



The zip code with the highest number of positive cases is 94110, which covers the Mission District and Bernal Heights, but it only has the fourth-highest concentration of cases because its population is so large.

RELATED: How close was California to having a New York-level coronavirus crisis? Our interactive timeline takes a look

Citywide, the infection rate is 14 cases per 10,000 residents.

Five San Francisco zip codes had fewer than 10 known cases of COVID-19: 94104 (small part of the Financial District), 94108 (Union Square and Chinatown), 94111 (near The Embarcadero), 94129 (the Presidio) and 94130 (Treasure Island). Of those five areas with very few infections, the most densely populated by far is the Union Square/Chinatown area.

"Sadly there was a lot of xenophobia with people that are members of our Asian community, definitely unwarranted and definitely sad and unnecessary," said Mayor London Breed in a press conference Monday. "We made it clear from day one that this is a virus that will not discriminate based on race."

RELATED: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'

Mayor Breed attributed many of the disparities between zip codes to underlying issues of income inequality.

"When there is a pandemic, those issues are heightened," said Mayor Breed. "Specifically, we see that people who may not have access to health care, or have poor health conditions or outcomes are the ones most impacted. We see that people who live in crowded conditions and congregate living settings ... they are the ones that are most impacted by the virus."

As of Monday, San Francisco had 1,209 known cases of COVID-19 and 20 coronavirus-related deaths.

Track the latest cases of coronavirus around the Bay Area here.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocoronavirus californiacoronaviruslondon breedcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
NOT REAL NEWS: Debunking more false coronavirus myths
COVID-19 economic relief: Burger King offers 2 free kids meals
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Cybercriminals target Bay Area residents as online shopping surges amid pandemic
Student Spotlight: Honoring high school, college seniors
Coronavirus News now: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 617
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Coronavirus News now: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
Coronavirus updates: SF releases map of cases, oil prices plunge below $0
Gov. Newsom teases update on timeline for reopening CA
Facebook unveils COVID-19 symptom map
Oil price drops below $0 a barrel for first time ever
Show More
WATCH TUESDAY: College admissions experts give advice amid COVID-19 crisis
Glasses fogging up because of your face mask? We're here to help
How to host a neighborhood safari for kids this Earth Day
Man caught breaking into Disneyland temporary closure, police say
Bay Area Rapper E-40 shares importance of social distancing on 4/20
More TOP STORIES News