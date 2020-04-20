Coronavirus map: San Francisco data shows which neighborhoods have been hit hardest by COVID-19

An interactive map posted by the city shows which zip codes have the highest concentrations of COVID-19 infections per 10,000 residents.
The zip code with the highest concentration of cases (29 per 10,000 residents) is 94103, which includes SoMa and parts of the Mission District. Following that are 94107 (China Basin, Potrero Hill and the Dogpatch) and 94124 (Hunter's Point and the Bayview).
The zip code with the highest number of positive cases is 94110, which covers the Mission District and Bernal Heights, but it only has the fourth-highest concentration of cases because its population is so large.
Citywide, the infection rate is 14 cases per 10,000 residents.
Five San Francisco zip codes had fewer than 10 known cases of COVID-19: 94104 (small part of the Financial District), 94108 (Union Square and Chinatown), 94111 (near The Embarcadero), 94129 (the Presidio) and 94130 (Treasure Island). Of those five areas with very few infections, the most densely populated by far is the Union Square/Chinatown area.
"Sadly there was a lot of xenophobia with people that are members of our Asian community, definitely unwarranted and definitely sad and unnecessary," said Mayor London Breed in a press conference Monday. "We made it clear from day one that this is a virus that will not discriminate based on race."
Mayor Breed attributed many of the disparities between zip codes to underlying issues of income inequality.
"When there is a pandemic, those issues are heightened," said Mayor Breed. "Specifically, we see that people who may not have access to health care, or have poor health conditions or outcomes are the ones most impacted. We see that people who live in crowded conditions and congregate living settings ... they are the ones that are most impacted by the virus."
As of Monday, San Francisco had 1,209 known cases of COVID-19 and 20 coronavirus-related deaths.
