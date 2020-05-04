Society

Mayor Breed gives latest COVID-19 update in San Francisco after Newsom announces CA's reopening plans

Mayor London Breed speaks during a press conference in San Francisco on Monday, April 20, 2020. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mayor London Breed is providing an update on the novel coronavirus in San Francisco and plans further reopening the city.
The update will also be live-streamed on ABC7 News' Facebook page.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the second phase of reopening California will start as early as Friday, but it's up to local jurisdictions to make the final decision.

"We are not telling locals that believe it's too soon, too fast to modify. We believe those local communities that have separate timelines should be afforded the capacity to advance those timelines," he said, citing the Bay Area's "stricter guidelines."

Businesses included in California's "Stage 2" of reopening will be allowed to resume operations starting Friday, May 8. are book stores, clothing stores, toy stores, florists and others. Associated manufacturers that support those retail supply chains will also be allowed to resume production.

Mayor Breed responded to Newsom's update saying, she believes the city can "definitely work to achieve that goal and get to a better place."

"I think its important that we provide some guidance, to be clear, the whole point of the health directive has everything to do with limiting our ability to be in contact with people so we can avoid not only transmitting the virus or contracting the virus," Breed said. "The ability to do that is critical, but we also realize there are a number of people out there who are struggling financially and if there is a way to accomplish the public health goals of keeping people safe with also allowing businesses to operate, but operate differently with certain guidelines."

When asked if San Francisco businesses and restaurants can open on Friday, Breed said the county public health officers will be working with the governor to reopen more businesses "safely and responsibly" while "sustaining the progress we made," but did not give a definitive date.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces Stage 2 of reopening businesses starts as early as Friday

As of Monday afternoon, San Francisco County reports 1,624 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths

San Francisco's Director of the Department of Public Health. Dr. Grant Colfax shared the city has made significant progress in COVID-19 testing that over 25,160 people have been tested for the virus with an average of 9% of people testing positive for the virus.

The mayor announced on Twitter that COVID-19 testing will be available for all essential workers, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not.


All essential workers can get tested for free at one of the two testing sites in Embarcardero and SOMA. The sites have the ability to test 1,500 people a day, Dr. Colfax said.

Dr. Colfax also talked about the new eased shelter-in-place restrictions which have allowed some outdoor activities and businesses to resume. He encouraged people to send flowers to moms on Mother's Day since florists, nurseries and landscaping companies are some businesses allowed to resume.

RELATED: 6 Bay Area counties relax some shelter-in-place restrictions, certain businesses to reopen May 4

Over the weekend, Chief Willaim Scott said the city was prepared for more people to be outside during the good weather. Scott said he observed crowds at Dolores Park and other popular parks and reminded people that it is not ok to have large gatherings with people from outside your household.

"We are seeing people having picnics, we are not at a point where we are relaxed to that level yet," Scott said. "We need to stay the course."



Mayor Breed reminded San Franciscans to not treat the public like they are law enforcement.

"Focus on yourself and what you're doing," Breed reminded

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscocoronavirus testingcoronavirus californiahomelesscoronavirushousinglondon breedshelter in placestaying healthy
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stage 2 of CA reopening starts Friday, Newsom says
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
6 Bay Area counties lift some shelter-in-place restrictions, certain businesses to reopen
New rules for airline passengers at Mineta San Jose Intl. Airport
Coronavirus: Some restrictions relaxed, CA reopening update
CAL FIRE warns residents to prepare for 'difficult' wildfire season
Anonymous donor gives $1M to Santa Cruz hospital
Show More
All the Star Wars movies, shows to watch on Disney+ for May the Fourth
East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier released from hospital
Golfers hit the links in SF as shelter-in-place restrictions ease
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
'Thin blue line' face masks spark controversy for SFPD
More TOP STORIES News