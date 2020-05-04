Mayor Breed gives latest COVID-19 update in San Francisco after Newsom announces CA's reopening plans

We're making free COVID-19 testing available for everyone who is going in to work, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not.



Learn more about eligibility and how to schedule an appointment at https://t.co/VMsxpuNbil or call 311. pic.twitter.com/xRMCeoWACv — London Breed (@LondonBreed) May 4, 2020

Mayor Breed just announced that if people continue not to observe social distancing in Dolores Park, the city will close the park.



Please respect social distancing in Dolores Park. This is about our community’s health.



Let’s keep Dolores Park open by honoring social distancing. — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) May 4, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mayor London Breed is providing an update on the novel coronavirus in San Francisco and plans further reopening the city.Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the second phase of reopening California will start as early as Friday, but it's up to local jurisdictions to make the final decision."We are not telling locals that believe it's too soon, too fast to modify. We believe those local communities that have separate timelines should be afforded the capacity to advance those timelines," he said, citing the Bay Area's "stricter guidelines."Businesses included in California's "Stage 2" of reopening will be allowed to resume operations starting Friday, May 8. are book stores, clothing stores, toy stores, florists and others. Associated manufacturers that support those retail supply chains will also be allowed to resume production.Mayor Breed responded to Newsom's update saying, she believes the city can "definitely work to achieve that goal and get to a better place.""I think its important that we provide some guidance, to be clear, the whole point of the health directive has everything to do with limiting our ability to be in contact with people so we can avoid not only transmitting the virus or contracting the virus," Breed said. "The ability to do that is critical, but we also realize there are a number of people out there who are struggling financially and if there is a way to accomplish the public health goals of keeping people safe with also allowing businesses to operate, but operate differently with certain guidelines."When asked if San Francisco businesses and restaurants can open on Friday, Breed said the county public health officers will be working with the governor to reopen more businesses "safely and responsibly" while "sustaining the progress we made," but did not give a definitive date.As of Monday afternoon, San Francisco County reports 1,624 COVID-19 cases and 29 deathsSan Francisco's Director of the Department of Public Health. Dr. Grant Colfax shared the city has made significant progress in COVID-19 testing that over 25,160 people have been tested for the virus with an average of 9% of people testing positive for the virus.The mayor announced on Twitter that COVID-19 testing will be available for all essential workers, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not.All essential workers can get tested for free at one of the two testing sites in Embarcardero and SOMA. The sites have the ability to test 1,500 people a day, Dr. Colfax said.Dr. Colfax also talked about the new eased shelter-in-place restrictions which have allowed some outdoor activities and businesses to resume. He encouraged people to send flowers to moms on Mother's Day since florists, nurseries and landscaping companies are some businesses allowed to resume.Over the weekend, Chief Willaim Scott said the city was prepared for more people to be outside during the good weather. Scott said he observed crowds at Dolores Park and other popular parks and reminded people that it is not ok to have large gatherings with people from outside your household."We are seeing people having picnics, we are not at a point where we are relaxed to that level yet," Scott said. "We need to stay the course."Mayor Breed reminded San Franciscans to not treat the public like they are law enforcement."Focus on yourself and what you're doing," Breed reminded