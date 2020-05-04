Mayor Breed gives latest COVID-19 update in San Francisco after Newsom announces CA's reopening plans

The update will also be live-streamed on ABC7 News' Facebook page.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the second phase of reopening California will start as early as Friday, but it's up to local jurisdictions to make the final decision.
"We are not telling locals that believe it's too soon, too fast to modify. We believe those local communities that have separate timelines should be afforded the capacity to advance those timelines," he said, citing the Bay Area's "stricter guidelines."
Businesses included in California's "Stage 2" of reopening will be allowed to resume operations starting Friday, May 8. are book stores, clothing stores, toy stores, florists and others. Associated manufacturers that support those retail supply chains will also be allowed to resume production.
Mayor Breed responded to Newsom's update saying, she believes the city can "definitely work to achieve that goal and get to a better place."
"I think its important that we provide some guidance, to be clear, the whole point of the health directive has everything to do with limiting our ability to be in contact with people so we can avoid not only transmitting the virus or contracting the virus," Breed said. "The ability to do that is critical, but we also realize there are a number of people out there who are struggling financially and if there is a way to accomplish the public health goals of keeping people safe with also allowing businesses to operate, but operate differently with certain guidelines."
When asked if San Francisco businesses and restaurants can open on Friday, Breed said the county public health officers will be working with the governor to reopen more businesses "safely and responsibly" while "sustaining the progress we made," but did not give a definitive date.
RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces Stage 2 of reopening businesses starts as early as Friday
As of Monday afternoon, San Francisco County reports 1,624 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths
San Francisco's Director of the Department of Public Health. Dr. Grant Colfax shared the city has made significant progress in COVID-19 testing that over 25,160 people have been tested for the virus with an average of 9% of people testing positive for the virus.
The mayor announced on Twitter that COVID-19 testing will be available for all essential workers, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not.
We're making free COVID-19 testing available for everyone who is going in to work, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not.— London Breed (@LondonBreed) May 4, 2020
Learn more about eligibility and how to schedule an appointment at https://t.co/VMsxpuNbil or call 311. pic.twitter.com/xRMCeoWACv
All essential workers can get tested for free at one of the two testing sites in Embarcardero and SOMA. The sites have the ability to test 1,500 people a day, Dr. Colfax said.
Dr. Colfax also talked about the new eased shelter-in-place restrictions which have allowed some outdoor activities and businesses to resume. He encouraged people to send flowers to moms on Mother's Day since florists, nurseries and landscaping companies are some businesses allowed to resume.
RELATED: 6 Bay Area counties relax some shelter-in-place restrictions, certain businesses to reopen May 4
Over the weekend, Chief Willaim Scott said the city was prepared for more people to be outside during the good weather. Scott said he observed crowds at Dolores Park and other popular parks and reminded people that it is not ok to have large gatherings with people from outside your household.
"We are seeing people having picnics, we are not at a point where we are relaxed to that level yet," Scott said. "We need to stay the course."
Mayor Breed just announced that if people continue not to observe social distancing in Dolores Park, the city will close the park.— Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) May 4, 2020
Please respect social distancing in Dolores Park. This is about our community’s health.
Let’s keep Dolores Park open by honoring social distancing.
Mayor Breed reminded San Franciscans to not treat the public like they are law enforcement.
"Focus on yourself and what you're doing," Breed reminded
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19