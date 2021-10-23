Car burglar steals newlywed's honeymoon photos in SF's Fisherman's Wharf

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11005439" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As the Caldor Fire near South Lake Tahoe continues burning, two evacuees were victimized in San Francisco over Labor Day Weekend.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A work trip to San Francisco turned into a "nightmare" with irreplaceable memories lost for a newlywed man.Less than 24 hours after arriving in the city, Jeff Mondlock didn't expect to be back at the rental car lot with a smashed up Toyota RAV 4."When I drove in my rental car, they said 'let me guess... Fisherman's Wharf?' I was like, 'Oh my God. The fact that you can just guess that blows my mind,'" Mondlock said.His car was broken into just blocks from our KGO studios Wednesday in Fisherman's Wharf."When I parked, I took my bag and stuffed it into the seat and then I went into the building for five minutes," he said.That was more than enough time for thieves to smash his back window, grab his bag that had several hard drives and SD cards. It's equipment that had a year and a half of footage on them, including the only copy of their honeymoon photos."The really special moment we're not going to have again, our honeymoon, is a once-in-a-lifetime type of thing we're never going to get back," said Mondlock.Mondlock says this was the second time in two weeks his company had a rental car broken into in San Francisco.On Monday, Mayor London Breed announced the city will start handing out cash rewards up to $100,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of car burglars."We're here to target everyone involved in these crimes because we have to get to the root of what is causing the issue," Breed said.Mondlock says his company is pulling the plug on any future trips."This is the last work trip we're doing to San Francisco because it's just not worth it," he said.Over the past six years, the New York natives only had their car broken into once in the Big Apple."We're not taking any more chances here," he said. "We don't even get to have those memories to show our kids and grandkids one day."