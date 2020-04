Coronavirus: San Francisco to close several streets to help with COVID-19 social distancing

Beginning this week, marked streets will be closed to through vehicle traffic to prioritize walking/biking and to provide more space for social distancing. SFMTA

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Tuesday morning that the city is launching a "slow streets" program to aid with social distancing during the novel coronavirus pandemic.Initially, 12 city streets will be closed to through traffic. Local vehicle access will still be permitted.The idea is to make it easier for people to maintain social distancing by allowing them to get off narrow sidewalks and walk in their neighborhood streets without having cars speeding by.Breed acknowledged Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf for leading the way.The city is calling this phase one, so we could see more closures ahead.See more about the slow streets program here