'Take the loss': San Jose business owners express sadness, defeat as lockdown order begins

By JR Stone
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- As the stay-at-home orders go into effect in Bay Area counties, there is strong reaction coming from not only businesses but patrons as well.

Tables being put away, last minute haircuts, and 'dining now open' signs being taken down in San Jose as the stay-at-home order is now in effect.

"It sucks because we just put this up and it's like all new and everything," says Jasmine Kamali of 71 Saint Peter Restaurant on San Pedro Street in San Jose.

Sadness among many workers who will now be out of a job. Those like Ann Truong at O Beauty Studio who is already five months behind on her rent.

"If this closing keeps happening I can't afford to pay rent, I might have to close down my business and take the loss," says Truong.

Some though are not so concerned about the employees, like the large group who ate at The Old Wagon Saloon & Grill Sunday. They spent $400 and left no tip on the last night before restaurants here go to takeout only.

"To leave zero dollars for our servers who are working their butt off at this time knowing that they're going to be out of a job for a month, it's frustrating," says Sabrina Urias.

Some believe as COVID-19 cases rise the extra caution is warranted.

"I actually appreciate the leadership of the counties and the medical professionals that see the data every day," says Melissa Ornelas of San Jose.

Others aren't happy with just hearing about COVID-19, ICU and death numbers.

"I want to see the demographics of the death rates and even drill it down to "were there any contributing factors to it and how many of them were strictly COVID?" says Anthony Lombardi who runs a preschool.

At Mister and Mrs. hair salon, where cuts went late into the night, there are questions over the order's effectiveness.

"I don't think closing is the answer, I think having really strict guidelines would be far better than that," says owner Johnny Granado.

