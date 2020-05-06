Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: 2 new COVID-19 testing sites to open in Santa Clara County

By
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Two new COVID-19 test sites open Wednesday to serve communities in Santa Clara County where there is limited access.

The County of Santa Clara is opening two new testing sites at schools: one at James Lick High School in East San Jose and one at Christopher High School in Gilroy.

The testing sites are the result of a public-private partnership with OptumServe, a health services business, now running 80 COVID-19 testing centers across the state of California.

Testing will be by appointment only Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone can get a test but people with symptoms and first responders who are asymptomatic or don't have symptoms will be prioritized.

Appointments can be scheduled online at lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 1-888-634-1123.

Each facility will test up to 132 patients a day.

A third testing center opened within the county this week at Pal Stadium in East San Jose on Monday.

The Pal Stadium site is a drive-thru testing center with the capacity to screen 250 people a day.

Immigration status will not prevent people from getting tested. Tests are free and insurance is not required.

