Coronavirus Bay Area: BART may give out free face masks to riders

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Chronicle reports the transit agency has ordered more than 300,000 masks for its employees.Once the workers are taken care of BART will then consider distributing masks to people on the trains.Riders are required to wear face coverings when on trains and at stations as of last April 22.It is up to police to enforce the rules, the department is looking into buying its own supply of masks.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BART's ridership has dramatically declined by 92%.