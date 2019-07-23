CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Boppy recalls infant accessories, FTC urged to investigate Amazon over paid endorsements, and GNC to close 900 stores

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Boppy recalling baby supports due to suffocation hazard
The Boppy Company is recalling their head and neck support accessories due to a suffocation risk.
The popular pillow-like accessories that parents use to support babies while feeding or resting could tilt an infant's head too far forward, potentially leading to suffocation.
About 14,000 units are being recalled. The affected products are Boppy Head and Neck supports sold in two styles: Ebony Floral and Heathered Gray, with model numbers 4150114 and 4150117. These supports were sold at Target, Buy Baby Buy, Amazon, and other retailers.
Consumers should discontinue use of the product immediately and contact The Boppy Company for a refund. They can call toll-free at 888-772-6779 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at info@boppy.com or visit their website at www.boppy.com.
FTC urged to investigate Amazon for improper disclosure of paid endorsements
A leading consumer advocacy group is asking federal regulators to investigate if Amazon failed to properly disclose that Amazon "associates" receive money for product recommendations.
The group, Public Citizen, filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission, claiming participants in Amazon's "associates" program published product recommendations without disclosing their business relationship with the retailer. The Amazon associates program allows users to promote products in exchange for proceeds from any sales made.
"Leading up to and through Amazon Prime Day on July 15-16, Americans' email inboxes were stuffed with recommendations for Amazon Prime Day best buys, their Instagram feed replete with suggestions of what to buy on Amazon, their internet and blog reading lists overflowing with pointers for the best deals," said Public Citizen President Robert Weissman in the complaint.
The FTC enforces deceptive advertising cases, and has been tasked by the Justice Department to investigate Amazon for potential antitrust practices.
GNC to close 900 stores
GNC has announced that it will be closing 900 stores nationwide.
The health and nutrition store made the announcement in their second-quarter earnings call on Monday. They cited the acceleration of "negative trends in traffic" at mall stores as a reason for the closures. GNC stated it is working to "optimize our store footprint."
28 percent of GNC stores are located in malls, and 61 percent are located in strip centers. It is estimated that these closures will cut the number of mall stores by half.
Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Boppy recalls infant accessories, FTC urged to investigate Amazon over paid endorsements, and GNC to close 900 stores
7 ON YOUR SIDE
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Tickets to Lil Duval at the Paramount, tickets to The Flyer - San Francisco
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: IRS warns Bitcoin users to pay their taxes, Regal Cinemas offers 'unlimited' movie program, and more
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News