Weather

Satellite image shows massive plume of smoke from Napa, San Mateo and East Bay fires

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The fires burning in Napa, Sonoma, San Mateo and Contra Costa counties are spreading quickly and letting off so much smoke, it's easily visible in satellite imagery.

BAY AREA FIRES: What you need to know about fires burning in Napa, Sonoma, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Alameda counties

The National Weather Service tweeted out a looped video, showing smoke pouring out of the Bay Area fires.



You can see the smoke from the CZU August Complex Fire (also being called the La Honda Fire) in southern San Mateo County and Santa Cruz County, which is billowing out south and offshore. That's because winds are mostly keeping smoke from coming into San Francisco or the central Bay Area, says ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma.

"An onshore wind has increased Tuesday afternoon, pushing smoke from fires in Napa and Contra Costa County into the Central Valley," says Tuma. "Meanwhile, the fires in San Mateo County are pushing smoke into Monterey Bay."

HENNESSEY FIRE: Evacuations underway as 2,700-acre Napa Co. wildfire threatens homes

The satellite images show that massive smoke cloud wafting over the Central Valley, and a much smaller plume coming from the Napa fires near Lake Berryessa.

We're tracking all the fires burning in the Bay Area. See the latest here and stay with ABC7 News for updates.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Related topics:
weathersan mateosanta cruznapasunolnapa countymonterey countycontra costa countyfirewildfirecal firesmokesan mateo county
