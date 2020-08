Satellite image shows massive plume of smoke from Napa, San Mateo and East Bay fires

Afternoon visible satellite image shows immense smoke blowing about from the wildfires. #cawx pic.twitter.com/5ceLkvWkfi — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 18, 2020

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The fires burning in Napa, Sonoma, San Mateo and Contra Costa counties are spreading quickly and letting off so much smoke, it's easily visible in satellite imagery.The National Weather Service tweeted out a looped video, showing smoke pouring out of the Bay Area fires.You can see the smoke from the CZU August Complex Fire (also being called the La Honda Fire) in southern San Mateo County and Santa Cruz County, which is billowing out south and offshore. That's because winds are mostly keeping smoke from coming into San Francisco or the central Bay Area, says ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma."An onshore wind has increased Tuesday afternoon, pushing smoke from fires in Napa and Contra Costa County into the Central Valley," says Tuma. "Meanwhile, the fires in San Mateo County are pushing smoke into Monterey Bay."The satellite images show that massive smoke cloud wafting over the Central Valley, and a much smaller plume coming from the Napa fires near Lake Berryessa We're tracking all the fires burning in the Bay Area. See the latest here and stay with ABC7 News for updates.