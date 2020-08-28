Here's why smoke and air quality are still so bad, even as Bay Area fire containment grows

So when will the Bay Area see improved air quality and relief from the smoke?
Even though the fires are growing more and more contained, smoke could linger in the Bay Area for a while, says ABC7 News meteorologist Mike Nicco.
"People confuse fire containment with it being expunged or put out," he explains. "It just means they put a perimeter around the fire, but it can still burn up to that perimeter."
And as the fire burns, it still lets off some amount of smoke.
The CZU, LNU and SCU complexes are between 26% and 35% contained Friday morning. At last check, smoke was the worst in San Francisco, around Oakland and in the Santa Cruz mountains. Air quality was also bad further north in Mendocino County.
"The winds are erratic, so Friday is going to be bad," says Nicco.
We could see clearer skies Saturday as we get more of an onshore breeze, but Sunday's wind pattern looks a lot more like Friday's, meaning air quality could be poor again.
"After Sunday, it all depends on how much smoke they're belching out."
A Spare the Air Alert is in effect for the Bay Area through Sunday.
